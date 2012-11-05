Kristen Stewart is looking forward to motherhood . . . she just doesn't want it right now!

During a press junket in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 1 for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Stewart gave an honest answer about her hopes to one day be a mom.

When a reporter asked the 22-year-old actress if she's ready to have her own kids, Stewart replied, "Dude, no. I can't wait to be a mom, but like, no. I can wait."

While she may not be in a rush to jump into real-life parenthood with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Stewart did enjoy playing parents to daughter Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), Bella and Edward's daughter in the film.

"I think that it might be something that you're born with or not born with. Some people have really, really strong natural instincts and desires to be a mom. That was one of my favorite things about the story," she explained. "It was one aspect of [Bella] that I was really excited to play."

And Pattinson, 26, similarly had no problem taking on the role of a father.

"I actually quite like working with kids and I like working with animals, which everybody says you shouldn't do," he said. "Especially working with a baby is great. I would say, put a baby in every scene."

Although neither one of them minded having a baby in the film, the couple found the baby-making scenes more than a little stressful!

Stewart told E! News that their vampire sex scene was "awful" to film because they had to "look directly into the camera instead of at each other." And Pattinson told E! News that the horde of cast and crew members killed the mood. "Vampire sex is supposed to be the greatest sex in the world, and then everyone turns up on set and they're like, 'OK, well, uh, what's your thing?'" he shared. "It's, like, completely crazy!"

During his press conferences Thursday, Pattinson also joked that if he could prepare for the first Twilight film over again, he would "start drinking vodka instead of beer, and try to get a six-pack as early as possible because you'll be a much more successful actor."

