It's not easy being Kristen Stewart.

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress, 22, opens up to Vanity Fair about how she was bullied as a teenager for not dressing like her peers. "Look at a picture of me before I was 15. I am a boy. I wore my brother's clothes, dude!" she tells the magazine's July issue. "Not like I cared that much, but I remember being made fun of because I wasn't wearing Juicy jeans. I didn't even think about it. I wore my gym clothes."

Stewart continues: "But it's not like I didn't care that they made fun of me. It really bothered me. I remember this girl in sixth grade looked at me in gym and was like, 'Oh my God! That's disgusting -- you don't shave your legs!"

Things didn't get easier when Stewart found fame with Twilight. "You can Google my name and one of the first things that comes up is images of me sitting on my front porch smoking a pipe with my ex-boyfriend and my dog. It was taken the day the movie came out. I was no one. I was a kid. I had just turned 18," the actress recalls. "The next day it was like I was a delinquent slimy idiot, whereas I'm kind of a weirdo, creative Valley Girl who smokes pot. Big deal. But that changed my daily life instantly. I didn't go out in my underwear anymore."

Stewart also complains that she's "been criticized a lot for not looking perfect in every photograph."

"I get some serious sh-t about it. I'm not embarrassed about it. I'm proud of it. If I took perfect pictures all the time, the people standing in the room with me, or on the carpet, would think, 'What an actress! What a faker!' That thought embarrasses me so much that I look like sh-t in half my photos, and I don't give a f-ck," she says. "What matters to me is that the people in the room leave and say, 'She was cool. She had a good time. She was honest.' I don't care about the voracious, starving sh-t eaters who want to turn truth into sh-t."

And why should she? As her longtime love Robert Pattinson, 26, tells Vanity Fair, "People have decided how they are going to perceive her. No matter how many times she smiles, they'll put in the one picture where she's not smiling."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart: I Was Bullied for Not Shaving My Legs