Kristen Stewart is fessing up.

After Us Weekly revealed exclusive photos of the 22-year-old actress cheating on boyfriend Robert Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, the actress released a statement Wednesday.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," the actress says in the statement -- which also offers up her most emotional and direct acknowledgment of her romance with Twilight costar Pattinson, 26.

"This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Sanders, 41, has been married for seven years to model Liberty Ross, with whom he shares two children aged 7 and 5.

The new Us Weekly features the shocking snapshots of Stewart and Sanders in a steamy makeout session on July 17. "It seemed like they couldn't get enough," one photographer marveled.

Pattinson hasn't yet commented on Stewart's fling. But in a springtime interview with Italian Vanity Fair, he offered his own thoughts on infidelity.

"There's a thing I've never got: That is, why do people cheat?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart: "I'm Deeply Sorry" for Cheating on Robert Pattinson