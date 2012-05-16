Would Kristen Stewart want to star in Fifty Shades of Grey? Maybe, if Robert Pattinson was in it too!

"I haven't read the book yet -- so I don't know," Stewart, 22, told Celebuzz when asked if she'd want to star in movie adaptation of E.L. James' sexy trilogy.

Fifty Shades of Grey was based on Stewart and Pattinson's Twilight characters Bella and Edward. The racy novels tell the story of a college student, Anastasia Steele, who falls in love with a wealthy entrepreneur, who teaches her about the world of S&M.

"I'm dying to make another movie with Rob, I think that we're a good team," Stewart said.

But if the Twilight stars and real-life couple team up on the big screen again, the actress says it has to be good!

"I think whatever it is needs to be so potentially starring in Fifty Shades with Pattinson, 26. "I just haven't read it, so I don't know what it is, but I would love to work with him again."

Pattinson may have some competition, however, from another famous vampire. Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder already publicly announced he's love to play the role of Christian Grey.

"I absolutely would be up for that. It could be very, very amazing," Somerhalder, 33, told Ryan Seacrest on April 23. "I have the book and I just started reading it. That would be a pretty incredible thing, and hopefully that could pan out."

