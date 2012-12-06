Kristen Stewart is one of the 10 most inspiring stars of 2012

WENN

Kristen Stewart has ended her year of scandal on a high note after she was named one of the most inspiring stars of 2012.

The actress hit the headlines when she split from her boyfriend Robert Pattinson after confessing to an "indiscretion" with her "Snow White & the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

She rekindled her romance with Pattinson shortly before they began promoting their final vampire film, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2," and now the brunette beauty has earned a spot on E!'s end-of-year round-up for handling the controversy with dignity.

Explaining Stewart's position at number seven on the list, editors at EOnline.com write, "What do you do when you screw up, and get caught? If you're the Twilight actress, you apologize, put your head down and do your work, even if doing your work means putting you in front of the same people - the press and the public - who spent their summer scrutinizing and criticizing your every move. It may not be the classic feel-good tale, but it's a blueprint nonetheless on how to take your lumps."

Other stars who made the list include R&B singer Frank Ocean, who 'came out' as gay in July, and female punk band Pussy Riot. Three members of the group were jailed in August for performing a protest song against Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Moscow church.

