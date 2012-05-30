Kristen Stewart may not be an unbiased movie critic, but the actress says Robert Pattinson is "so good" in Cosmopolis.

The Snow White and the Huntsman star shared her review of her Twilight costar and real-life boyfriend's new movie Cosmopolis with MTV News.

"He's so good in it!" Stewart, 22, exclaimed. "He's really, really [good]. I don't even know how he [did it]. I couldn't even understand it."

"It's so good, it's so cool and I'm so proud of him," she added about her 26-year-old boyfriend of three years.

Stewart watched Pattinson's new film for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival last Friday. She walked the red carpet in a sexy red, low-cut Reem Acra gown. Pattinson also attended Stewart's Cannes premiere of On the Road last Wednesday.

While Stewart is proud of Pattinson's work in Cosmopolis, there was one scene the actor refused to do in the film -- a full-frontal shot.

"Five minutes before we filmed, David told me, 'I want to see the bottom of your balls on the top of the frame,'" the British star recounted to Metro France. "At the moment, I reminded myself that I would do anything for him. I went back to see him and told him that wouldn't happen. He took it really well. At the start, it's a very bizarre scene that you won't see again in another movie, I promise."

