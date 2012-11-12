Actresses Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson put aside persistent rumors of a Hollywood catfight to enjoy a girls' night out together.

The leading ladies of successful franchises "Twilight," "The Hunger Games" and "Harry Potter" swapped stories as they hung out, and for Stewart it was a great opportunity to get to know Lawrence, whose career is often compared to her own.

Stewart tells MTV News, "She's so cool. I was a lot younger than her when I first sort of entered this world of franchise land, and I don't know, I guess we sort of both went, 'Wow, this is so weird.' We were actually sat in a corner with Emma Watson as well, the three of us. We were like, 'Wow, this is strange. This is really cool.'"

"I think people assume that actresses don't want to [be friends]. It was kind of a great feeling, to be honest. I was like, 'This is kind of just awesome.'"