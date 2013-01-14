Robert Pattinson didn't have a date at the Golden Globes show, but he did have one for the after-party! Better late than never, girlfriend Kristen Stewart joined the actor at Soho House in West Hollywood Sunday, Jan. 13 for co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's late-night bash sponsored by Baileys.

Wearing jeans, a backwards hat and arriving with friends, Stewart, 22, "ran over" to Pattinson, 26, when she arrived at around 1 a.m., an insider tells Us Weekly.

"They hung out and stayed close for over an hour," adds the source. The Twilight twosome then left with a group of friends and headed to another party.

The couple, who rekindled their three-year romance after Stewart was caught cheating in July, hung out with Pattinson's fellow British pals, Lis Miserables Eddie Redmayne and actress Sienna Miller. In July, The Girl star welcomed her first child, daughter Marlow, with fiance Tom Sturridge, who is Pattinson's BFF.

Looking dapper in black Gucci Signoria tuxedo, Pattinson presented the award for Best Screenplay Motion Picture with the help of Les Miserables actress Amanda Seyfried. Before Stewart arrived at the after-party, the actor kept himself entertained by hanging out with some friends and praising the show's host. A source tells Us that Pattinson gave Fey a rose for a job well done.

Fey, 42, and Poehler, 41, changed out of the Globes gowns and into black pants and tops to celebrate hosting the show. The former Saturday Night Live cast members were joined by their close friends Jonn Hamm, Jennifer Westfeldt, Ty Burrell, Zooey Deschanel, Louis C.K., Max Greenfeld, Kristen Wiig, Seth Meyers, and others.

Wiig, 39, dedicated Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" to Poehler and Fey, and also took off her shoes and danced with Meyers, 39, to Outkast, the insider tells Us. "Everyone was having fun."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Joins Robert Pattinson at Golden Globes After-Party