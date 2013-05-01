No, it wasn't a fluke. Kristen Stewart was named the Best Dressed Woman of 2013 in Glamour UK's annual list -- for the second year in a row!

Glamour's readers voted and picked the "50 Best Dressed Women" for the June issue, and the 23-year-old Twilight actress stole their hearts again. "Whether in Zuhair Murad or Balenciaga, every look comes complete with a nod to her personal rock-chick style," the magazine writes.

PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart's most stylish red carpet ensembles

Though Stewart clearly has plenty of fans who dig her style, the actress also has had her share of haters. "I just so wholeheartedly disagree with people who don't like what I wear," she told Vogue magazine in 2012. Stewart frequently wears flats and even Converse sneakers on the red carpet, and explained that she doesn't like other actresses who are "more concerned about looking pretty in your heels, and so you're walking slowly down the line. Put a pair of sneakers on."

PHOTOS: Emma Watson's style evolution

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend beat out another hot young Hollywood star for the "Best Dressed" title. Former Harry Potter actress Emma Watson came in second this year. The 23-year-old actress was praised for her "popping age-appropriate event wardrobe."

Rounding out the top three was royal mom-to-be Kate Middleton. The 31-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was adored by fans because she "knows what works for her" and she sticks to it. "She gets extra props for taking maternity chic in her nude-pump-adorned stride," the magazine adds.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's royal pregnancy style

For the full list of the 50 Best Dressed Women, visit Glamour UK.

Tell Us: Do you agree that Kristen Stewart is the Best Dressed Woman of 2013?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Named the Best Dressed Woman of 2013, Beats Kate Middleton