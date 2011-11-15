Kristen Stewart is playing games with her Breaking Dawn costars!

Actor Boo Boo Stewart, who plays werewolf Seth Clearwater in The Twilight Saga; Breaking Dawn - Part 1, told Us Weekly that Stewart and her on-screen daughter had a lot of fun on set.

"She seemed like a really good friend to Mackenzie [Foy]," the Stewart, 17, told Us. (Foy is the 11-year-old girl who plays Bella and Edward Cullen's daughter Renesmee.) "I think I saw them playing patty-cake once! It was cool."

Stewart added that "everyone liked hanging out with Mackenzie" and it was "pretty cool" to see Robert Pattinson's girlfriend getting in touch with her maternal side.

"I loved [playing a mom]," Stewart said at the Breaking Dawn premiere Monday in L.A. "I actually really loved it."

As for his other costars? "I definitely see Taylor [Lautner] doing a lot of action films… He's so coordinated it's ridiculous!" Stewart said, noting that he and the 19-year-old met as kids in karate class.

"I can see [Rob doing] a little of everything. He's one of those guys [that could do] extreme dramas, romantic comedy, whatever he wants," Stewart added.

The actor's next non-werewolf role is very different from the part he played in Breaking Dawn; he plays a teenager with Asperger's syndrome (a form of Autism) in White Frog.

"It was a very challenging role, definitely was an experience I will never forget," he told Us. "People [on set] were crying every day. It was a really hard thing to do."

To prepare for the role, Stewart "watched a lot of videos on YouTube." He explained that "a lot of people with Asperger's make video blogs, so I really got to watch a lot of people and their mannerisms. But, everyone is so different, so I really had to create my own character."

