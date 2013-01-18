What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Friday? Highest-grossing on-screen couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson! Find out how much they earned at the box office for Twilight, and check out more stories, in the roundup below!

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are Hollywood's highest-grossing romantic couple. The Twilight Saga franchise earned $1.17 billion over the past three years at the box office. (ET Online)

Beyonce's wedding dress from "Best Thing I Never Had" music video is up for sale. But it will cost you $30,000! (Vulture)

Anne Hathaway has a strong following of haters. Will it hurt the Les Miserables' chances of winning an Oscar? (The Daily Beast)

Robert Wagner does not want to be involved in the new investigation of his wife Natalie Wood's death 31 years ago. His attorney says he has no new information to add to the case. (Zap2It)

Spoiler alert! Ryan Murphy shares new hints about American Horror Story Season Three. (toofab)

Stars on set! Zac Efron and Imogen Poots film scenes together in NYC for Are We Officially Dating? (Just Jared)

Sheryl Crow dated Lance Armstrong from 2003 to 2006. So, did she know Armstrong was doping? (The Stir)

Mother-daughter bonding time! Jennifer Garner was photographed taking daughter Seraphina to ballet class in Los Angeles Thursday. (PopSugar)

The Carrie Diaries is bringing Carrie Bradshaw back! Find out how to get her iconic style today. (Fashionista)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Top List of Hollywood's Highest Grossing On-Screen Couples