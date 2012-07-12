They're back!

Beloved Twilight stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner returned to the spotlight Thursday at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Stewart, 22, wore her classic sneakers, but dressed them up with a short neon BCBGMAXAZRIA skirt and and cropped white shirt. Pattinson (her real-life boyfriend of over three years), 26, also rocked a laid-back look in dark jeans and a gray shirt. And Lautner, 22, showed his Team Jacob fans a little skin by wearing a his denim dress slightly unbuttoned.

During the press conference for the final Twilight film, Stewart (Bella) shared her disappointment with fans about the vampire sex scenes between her and Pattinson (Edward) being restricted.

"The ratings, man!" she said (via Buzzsugar). "[It's] a tricky thing. I think . . . how do you have . . . because we're supposed to have mind-boggling, otherworldly . . . sex. In the first one, Breaking Dawn 1, we really . . . this is weird . . . tried to keep the first one sweet. It's about self discovery. Nothing about this series is raunchy. And I know that . . ."

"I think that's the point, Kristen," Pattinson said with a laugh. Kristen joked back, "Shut the f--- up."

To that, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer stepped in asking, "Where's Mackenzie's swear jar?" Mackenzie Foy, 11, who plays Bella and Edward's half-vampire, half-human daughter in the film.

"Seriously," Pattinson said. "Talking about sex, swearing."

"But in the second one, we just wanted to be animals," Stewart continued. "We're not human anymore. How do you do that? We tried, and they told us it was rated R, and we were like [snaps fingers]. So, yeah, I'm going to stop."

During the conference, Stewart was also asked about what she thought the first time she met Pattinson. "I liked his pants," she said.

Also in attendance at Comic-Con from the Twilight cast were stars Kellan Lutz (Emmet Cullen), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle Cullen), Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen), Mackenzie Foy (Renesmee) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale).

Rathbone, 27, welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI, on July 5 with girlfriend Sheila Hafsadi. Sheila and I couldn't be happier to have such a beautiful, healthy baby boy, Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI," he tweeted. "Feeling so blessed! What an amazing day! Love and respect, Bone Daddy."

