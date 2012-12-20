Entertainment Tonight

After one of the biggest celebrity scandals of 2012 involving Kristen Stewart and her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders, many speculated that there was no way Universal would be going ahead with plans for a sequel.

But Stewart herself just confirmed that she will indeed be starring in the follow-up to the box office hit in a new interview with Indiewire.

"Oh, it's gonna be f-----' amazing. No, I'm so excited about it, it's crazy," she says about the sequel. "I'm not allowed [to talk about it]. The other day I said that there was a strong possibility that we're going to make a sequel, and that's very true, but everyone was like, 'Whoa, stop talking about it.' So no, I'm totally not allowed to talk about it."

Though she can't hide her excitement for the upcoming project.

"Oh my God. F---, yeah. Absolutely," she says about there being total justification for a sequel. "And we've got a really amazing ... [smiles] So, yeah. It's all good. [laughs]"

In the more candid than usual interview for the notoriously private "Twilight" star, she also talks about the explicit sex scenes in her latest film "On the Road."

"To be honest, I think if you were to isolate the scenes, it's fairly ridiculous watching yourself fake have sex," she says. "But within the movie, watching the movie, I do get so caught up in this one. I've seen it three times, and that's not typical for me. I have to complete the process, I need to watch the movie at the end of it. But three times? ... The dancing scene was so much more terrifying than any of the sex scenes were for me. I was so scared of it."

