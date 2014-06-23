Kristen Stewart threatens legal action over Joan Rivers book
Kristen Stewart's attorneys have threatened outspoken comic Joan Rivers with legal action over her description of the actress in her new book.
In "Diary of a Mad Diva," the controversial funnywoman brands the "Twilight" star a "one-trick-pony" before making crude assumptions as to how she became successful in Hollywood.
According to TMZ.com, Stewart's team have demanded Rivers remove the section from the book, or face a possible defamation lawsuit.
However, Rivers has laughed off the controversy. In a video posted on the website, she says, "I'm now being sued by Kristen Stewart. She obviously didn't read our disclaimer, which is it's a comedy book... I can't wait to get her to court...
"Her lawyer contacted my lawyer, which shows the sense of humor she has... zero... I'm a comedian. I've been doing it for 50 years. If people don't get it... Don't read the book... If you're going to take it seriously, you're a fool."
"Diary of a Mad Diva" is due for release next month.