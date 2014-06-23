Kristen Stewart's attorneys have threatened outspoken comic Joan Rivers with legal action over her description of the actress in her new book.

RELATED: Sexy celeb beach PDA

In "Diary of a Mad Diva," the controversial funnywoman brands the "Twilight" star a "one-trick-pony" before making crude assumptions as to how she became successful in Hollywood.

According to TMZ.com, Stewart's team have demanded Rivers remove the section from the book, or face a possible defamation lawsuit.

RELATED: Stars who got tattoos for love

However, Rivers has laughed off the controversy. In a video posted on the website, she says, "I'm now being sued by Kristen Stewart. She obviously didn't read our disclaimer, which is it's a comedy book... I can't wait to get her to court...

"Her lawyer contacted my lawyer, which shows the sense of humor she has... zero... I'm a comedian. I've been doing it for 50 years. If people don't get it... Don't read the book... If you're going to take it seriously, you're a fool."

"Diary of a Mad Diva" is due for release next month.

Like us on Facebook?