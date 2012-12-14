Why didn't Kristen Stewart get any ice cream?

The actress, 22, visited Jon Stewart on The Daily Show Thursday to promote her latest film On the Road. In August, the host welcomed her then-estranged boyfriend Robert Pattinson on the show for his very first interview after Kristen cheated on him with director Rupert Sanders.

PHOTOS: Kristen cheats on Rob -- all the shocking photos!

Jon, 50, greeted the heartbroken Pattinson, 26, with some ice cream, and joked, "Boy, you are better off. Kick her to the curb."

The Twilight heartthrob didn't end up taking Jon's advice, and reconciled with Stewart shortly after the scandal. (Kristen issued a public apology to Pattinson saying, "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry.")

PHOTOS: Kristen and Rupert's road to infidelity

But unlike Jon's attitude towards actor Hugh Grant, Kristen isn't holding a grudge against the host for his comments. She happily greeted the host Thursday, saying, "Thanks for having me. This is cool. I can't believe I'm sitting at this desk right now."

Jon praised Kristen's work in On the Road -- especially her dance moves in a party scene with costar Garrett Hedlund.

PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen's romance

"I was pretty scared of that scene," Kristen admitted. "My moments are pretty few and far between where I really get to exhibit pure, wild nature, exuberance."

"She definitely needed to represent what the 'it' of On the Road is," the actress explained of her seductive character Marylou, the 16-year-old wife of Dean Moriarty (Hedlund).

"It's a terrific performance," Jon told her. "For a novel that they say is unfilmable, you guys did a hell of a job. So nice work."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Visits The Daily Show After Jon Stewart Told Robert Pattinson to "Kick Her to the Curb"