Kristen Stewart Wears Elegant Dress to 4th Annual Governors Awards
Kristen Stewart dazzled at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' 4th Annual Governors Awards in Hollywood Dec. 1. The actress selected a Talbot Runhoff dress that featured a high-waisted black skirt, patterned black and white bodice and scooped neckline.
Stewart, who wore her hair in messy waves, completed her look with Christian Louboutin heels.
PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart's grunge to glam fashion evolution
During a recent interview with The Cut, Stewart's stylist of five years, Tara Swennen, explained why the self-proclaimed tomboy has been favoring more elegant designs on the red carpet.
PHOTOS: Inside the first Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere
"There are certain silhouettes she still just gravitates toward and others that, like with any client, you have to push a little bit to take them out of their comfort zone. . . Every once in a while, she actually sees something that she hasn't seen before and likes it, and all of a sudden we have something new that she wants to wear, which is super exciting," Swennen said.
VIDEO: See Kristen Stewart's Breaking Dawn dress from every angle!
Stewart wasn't the only A-list star to attend the 4th Annual Governors Awards, which paid tributes to filmmakers Hal Needham, D.A. Pennebaker, George Stevens Jr., and studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg; Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Will Smith, Helen Hunt, John Krasinski, Kathryn Bigelow, Ewan McGregor, Nia Vardalos, George Lucas, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow also made appearances.
ALSO ON WONDERWALL:
Kristen Stewart's best red carpet moments
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 10, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!