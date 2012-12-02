Kristen Stewart dazzled at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' 4th Annual Governors Awards in Hollywood Dec. 1. The actress selected a Talbot Runhoff dress that featured a high-waisted black skirt, patterned black and white bodice and scooped neckline.

Stewart, who wore her hair in messy waves, completed her look with Christian Louboutin heels.

PHOTOS: Kristen Stewart's grunge to glam fashion evolution

During a recent interview with The Cut, Stewart's stylist of five years, Tara Swennen, explained why the self-proclaimed tomboy has been favoring more elegant designs on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Inside the first Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere

"There are certain silhouettes she still just gravitates toward and others that, like with any client, you have to push a little bit to take them out of their comfort zone. . . Every once in a while, she actually sees something that she hasn't seen before and likes it, and all of a sudden we have something new that she wants to wear, which is super exciting," Swennen said.

VIDEO: See Kristen Stewart's Breaking Dawn dress from every angle!

Stewart wasn't the only A-list star to attend the 4th Annual Governors Awards, which paid tributes to filmmakers Hal Needham, D.A. Pennebaker, George Stevens Jr., and studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg; Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Will Smith, Helen Hunt, John Krasinski, Kathryn Bigelow, Ewan McGregor, Nia Vardalos, George Lucas, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow also made appearances.

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Kristen Stewart style profile

Kristen Stewart's best red carpet moments

Kristen Stewart wows in a sexy bikini