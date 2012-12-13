Kristen Stewart rolled up her sleeves and helped raise awareness for Hurricane Sandy victims in NYC Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Twilight actress, an L.A. native, made a special appearance at the 12-12-12 concert benefiting The Robin Hood Relief Fun at Madison Square Garden; the telethon was broadcast to more than 2 billion households worldwide.

"If you're a young person and you were born after Ronald Reagan was president and your parents have just finished describing who I am, then we have a special treat for you," Billy Crystal said of Stewart. "She flew in from California just to be here tonight because she wanted to help out. She got here in three seconds because that's what vampires do when they fly at night, they go very fast . . . Please welcome, a fantastic young actress, please welcome Kristen Stewart!"

Though she didn't need help getting the attention of the cheering crowd, the actress took the stage wearing a neon-yellow and black, short jogging suit.

"I am here to talk to you about New Jersey tonight," Stewart began. The actress then gave a list of devastating statistics including the $37 billion Sandy caused in damages to New Jersey.

"The human mind is not equipped to put faces to numbers that large. But then again, Jersey Strong is not something measured in numbers," Stewart said to the cheers from the crowd.

To make a donation and find out ways how you can help, visit 121212concert.org.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Wears Neon Jogging Jacket, Shorts, Makes Emotional Speech at 12-12-12 Concert