She may have rocked two stunning high-fashion designer gowns in two days, but Kristen Stewart hasn't shed her tomboy style completely.

PHOTOS: Kristen's style slip-ups

The 21-year-old star arrived at the UK premiere of "Breaking Dawn - Part 1" on Wednesday in a sexy Roberto Cavalli embellished design and sky-high Jimmy Choo heels, but before long, Stewart slipped out of her pricey pumps and into black Nike sneakers.

PHOTOS: Breaking Dawn's wedding album

However, unlike in 2009 when the actress caught flak from fashion critics for pairing Converse sneakers with a Yigal Azrouel dress at the MTV Movie Awards, her footwear change was actually out of necessity.

PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen's awkward romance

At Breaking Dawn’s LA premiere Nov. 14 she revealed that she bruised her foot while filming Snow White. "It's killing me right now,” she told Us Weekly. And when asked how her shoes felt she replied, "Not good. Horrible actually."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly