Kristen Stewart must like having Prince Charming at her beck and call!

The 21-year-old actress, who is currently filming Snow White and the Huntsman, told MTV News she "would love to [do more Snow White films]!"

"To be totally candid and honest with you, when I first signed on to this thing, the idea of doing another franchise was like, 'Wow, [we'll] cross that bridge when it comes.' It was something so far outside my realm of thinking," the Twilight Saga starlet told the site. "I was so focused on the first one, and I thought, 'Maybe, maybe,' but I've got stars in my eyes. I'm literally over the moon about what I'm doing right now."

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend recently hurt her hand on the set of Snow White and the Huntsman. "It's a minor thing," she told Us Weekly. "I was just fighting dwarves then hit my knee really hard."

Her Snow White costar Chris Hemsworth has also taken a beating on the set. "I [punched Hemsworth in the face]. I did," she said on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. "It made such a sound, it was in a scene. Girls, if you've ever wondered if it works, it works. It literally spun him right around. I was supposed to miss him by this much. I basically knocked him right out of his close-up. It'll definitely be in the movie."

