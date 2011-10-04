Kristen Stewart Wows In Sexy Bikini

Reported by USMagazine

R-Patz makes her feel like a natural woman.

Kristen Stewart's sexy-glam transformation is just about complete -- with the evidence on the November cover of British GQ.

PHOTOS: Kristen glams out for London fashion week

The "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" actress, 21, wears a retro-sexy bikini, sporting bright-red lipstick and with her brunette locks in screen-siren waves.

What does Stewart think of her evolution? "I looked like a boy for a long time," she told GQ. "Now I feel like a woman."

PHOTOS: Her incredible transformation

It's not the first time fans have seen the superstar stripped down, of course: in sexy honeymoon scenes in the second installment of "Breaking Dawn," (out next summer), she and real-life love Robert Pattinson, 25, frolicked in the swimsuits at the beach in St. Thomas.

PHOTOS: K-Stew and Robert's steamy honeymoon pics

Click through to see more stylish celeb tomboys showing off their sexy sides ...