Kristen Stewart Wows In Sexy Bikini
R-Patz makes her feel like a natural woman.
Kristen Stewart's sexy-glam transformation is just about complete -- with the evidence on the November cover of British GQ.
The "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" actress, 21, wears a retro-sexy bikini, sporting bright-red lipstick and with her brunette locks in screen-siren waves.
What does Stewart think of her evolution? "I looked like a boy for a long time," she told GQ. "Now I feel like a woman."
It's not the first time fans have seen the superstar stripped down, of course: in sexy honeymoon scenes in the second installment of "Breaking Dawn," (out next summer), she and real-life love Robert Pattinson, 25, frolicked in the swimsuits at the beach in St. Thomas.
