There's always something there to remind her. Kristen Stewart was greeted with an unwelcome message on the hood of her dirty pickup truck on Monday, July 8, as she prepared to leave a parking lot in North Hollywood, Calif.

The Twilight actress, 23, looked dumbfounded as she stared at the words "I (heart) Rob" written on the dusty vehicle. Stewart and ex Robert Pattinson, 27, had previously shared the navy blue truck, and were often spotted taking turns driving it near their shared home in L.A.'s Los Feliz nabe.

Stewart kept a stoic expression on her face as she drove off in the vehicle in a white V-neck T-shirt, grey hoodie and cropped skinny jeans, a pair of oversized black-framed glasses on her face. The actress also wore a navy blue baseball cap down over her brunette locks.

Just last week, Stewart was all glammed up and hobnobbing with other A-listers, attending shows at Paris Fashion Week and even showing off two new tattoos -- a tiny infinity symbol on the inside of her right wrist and a series of four parallel black lines on the inside of her left wrist.

Though the famously private star has yet to reveal the significance behind her tiny tats, fans have speculated that they symbolize her relationship with Pattinson, whom she dated for four years (hence the four lines) before the pair called it quits this past May.

The infinity symbol is thought to represent her eternal feelings toward the British actor.

In May, the Twilight couple dismayed some fans by pulling the plug on their relationship, seemingly for good. According to several sources, Pattinson never completely got over Stewart's infidelity with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, and his inability to move on eventually led to their split.

"He really put her through the ringer," one insider told Us Weekly. "Ultimately, it was like, 'Either we move past this or we don't.' It wasn't good for either of them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart's Car Vandalized With "I Love Rob" Message After Robert Pattinson Breakup