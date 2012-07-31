Us Weekly dropped a major bombshell on Twilight fans July 24, going public with photos of Kristen Stewart engaging in some steamy PDA with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

Since the images' publication, a few overeager news outlets looking to get in on the action -- as well as some fans desperate to prove that Stewart and her love of three years, Robert Pattinson, are still going strong -- have taken certain stories and run with them.

As Young Hollywood's golden couple, affectionately dubbed Robsten, faces its biggest trial yet, Us Weekly addresses some of the rumors surrounding the scandal.

1. There was a bidding war for pics of the tryst

Though several outlets reported Us Weekly had emerged victorious in an auction for the scandalous images of Stewart and Sanders, the photographer approached Us directly -- there were no other publications involved.

2. Liberty called an Australian radio station to laugh off reports of her husband's affair

Twi-hards were desperate to prove Us wrong after news of the affair broke July 24. One heartbroken fan took to an IMDB message board with a "transcript" of an interview Ross supposedly did with Aussie radio station B105 (based in Brisbane, Australia), claiming the photos were actually her. "No, no, no, that is me in the picture," Ross supposedly explained, laughing. "It is a sad part of being in this industry. We try to live our lives and the media feeds off our failures." B105 denied the interview ever took place. "No one called Liberty Ross has been on our station today," they tweeted July 25.

3. Kristen U-Hauled Her Stuff

Stars may be just like us, but there's no way a major celeb going through an extremely public breakup would hire a U-Haul truck -- and leave it parked in the driveway of the home she shares with the boyfriend she cheated on. "Someone hired the U-Haul and stunted the photograph," a source explains.

4. Liberty Ross' brother, Leopold Ross, spilled to a British paper about the scandal

U.K. paper The People printed "on-the-record" quotes Monday from Ross' brother, who also resides in Los Angeles -- including his claims that the Stewart's affair with his sister's husband had gone on for months. Not likely, say sources who have tried to get the rocker to open up. "He was guarded [when asked] about his sister," one told Us. "I know other papers had been calling him at his place . . . he just slammed the phone down."

5. Charlize is furious with Kristen

Although Radar claimed Charlze Theron was fuming after learning of her Snow White costar's affair, that couldn't be farther from the truth -- the pair were, and still are, great pals thanks to the time they spent together filming. "They're serious cooks and like to compare notes," one insider explained of their fast bond. When asked about Stewart during a CinemaCon panel in April, Theron certainly didn't hold back. "I really, really love that girl. I love that girl, like, I would jump off a building for that girl," she gushed to Access Hollywood. "She's amazing, she's amazing. She's the real deal . . . [and] she gives really good back-rubs."

6. Rob is partying his pain away with pals in London

HollywoodLife reported Tuesday that Pattinson, 26, is "mending his aching heart" by living it up with friends in his hometown of London. The photo they used of him out and about, however, was actually from 2011. Pattinson isn't exactly in party mode these days, anyway -- hiding out since the news of Stewart's infidelity broke last Tuesday, the "devastated" Bel Ami star is "really depressed," one source close to the actor tells Us. "He doesn't know what to do. He doesn't know if he should forgive her or not."

