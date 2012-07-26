After Kristen Stewart was caught cheating on Robert Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, the Twilight actress is "devastated" for jeopardizing her relationship with her longtime boyfriend.

Sanders, who has two children aged 7 and 5 with his wife, British Vogue model Liberty Ross, 33, is "utterly distraught" for the pain he caused his family.

Here, Us Weekly offers a timeline of events that lead to the heartbreak and what has happened since the scandal.

August 2011: Stewart begins filming Snow White and the Huntsman with Sanders in England and Wales. A source tells Us the actress was "early every day" for work.

May 15: Stewart and the director enjoyed a group dinner with Snow White castmembers at Monsieur Vuong Vietnamese restaurant in Berlin, Germany.

July 12: An especially friendly Pattinson and Stewart attended a press conference at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif. for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2. Stewart joked about their sex scenes during the interview and how they both wanted it to be more graphic. "In the second one, we just wanted to be animals," she told reporters. "We're not human anymore. How do you do that? We tried, and they told us it was rated R, and we were like [snaps fingers].

July 17: The 22-year-old actress met up with Sanders, 41, for a series of steamy rendezvous in Los Angeles, which was caught by photographers.

July 18: Pattinson, 26, was seen leaving Paramount Studios alone in West Hollywood. The straight-faced actor looked casual in a t-shirt, black cap and shades and showed off his scruffy beard.

July 19: The couple seemed especially cozy during a date at Hotel Cafe. During their outing in Los Angeles, "she leaned against him," says a witness, who adds that Stewart and Pattinson's PDA was "cute."

July 20: Stewart enjoys a day out playing golf with her father, John Stewart, in Malibu, Calif. Pattinson didn't intrude on the father-daughter bonding time, but Stewart did appear to be wearing her boyfriend's shirt.

July 22: Stewart and Pattinson attended the 2012 Teen Choice Awards together in Universal City, Calif. The stars walked out on stage holding hands and gave their awards to their fans while thanking them for their years of several.

July 23: Rumors begin to circulate that Us is preparing to publish an explosive story that Stewart was caught cheating. Fans take to Twitter to express their disbelief and horror over the mere idea that Stewart could be unfaithful to Pattinson. Outraged Twi-hards claim the photos were Photoshopped and couldn't possible be of Stewart.

July 24: Us released an exclusive set of photos of Stewart and Sanders's steamy makeout session in Los Angeles. During his marathon makeout session with Stewart, "it seemed like they couldn't get enough," according to one photographer. Sanders' wife tweeted "Wow" just moments after Us called her husband's rep for comment. She then later deactivated her Twitter account.

July 25: The actress released a statement, saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Sanders, issued his own statement, shortly after Stewart. "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," the English director told Us. "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together."

Twipocalypse arrives as fans try to come to terms with the reality of the scandal after Stewart and Sanders confess. One Twi-hard posts a heartbreaking video reaction to Stewart's statement in which she cries on camera reading out loud. "If you loved him that much, you wouldn't have done it," she says between tears. "The thing is, you were stupid enough to be photographed doing it! Don't be so stupid!"

July 26: Hiding out since the news broke, a source close to Pattinson tells Us the actor is "really depressed. He doesn't know what to do. He doesn't know if he should forgive her or not." Another source close to both stars tells Us that Stewart is "devastated. She's very angry at herself. She's really not blaming anyone but herself." A third source adds, "Rob is beyond devastated. He's so heartbroken. He's shocked she could hurt him and humiliate him this way.

