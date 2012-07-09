Things appear to be going fabulously for Kristen Wiig and her beau, Fabrizio Moretti!

The pair stepped out at her Bridesmaids costar Ellie Kemper's wedding to Michael Koman in NYC on Saturday. Moretti, who sported a blue-grey suit and a bowtie with worn Converse sneakers, and Wiig, who donned a long-sleeved pleated dress and black sandals, have been quietly seeing each other since witnesses saw them making out at a party in December 2011.

Before dating the Saturday Night Live alum, Moretti, 32, the drummer for The Strokes, dated Drew Barrymore for five years; the couple split in 2007. Barrymore married her art consultant beau, Will Kopelman, in a Montecito, Calif. ceremony on June 2. (They're expecting their first child together this year.)

In news that shocked her fans, Wiig departed from SNL on May 19. (Us Weekly exclusively reported in April that the Bridesmaids star had been planning to leave.) After seven years on the late-night NBC sketch comedy show, she said good-bye to her cast members and several memorable characters whom she portrayed.

Currently, the 38-year-old is filming her upcoming flick, Secret Life of Walter Mitty, in which she stars alongside Ben Stiller. The film is a remake of the 1947 movie about a shy magazine photo manager who fantasizes about a heroic life in daydreams, but is sent on a real-life adventure when a negative goes missing.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Wiig Brings Boyfriend Fabrizio Moretti to Ellie Kemper's Wedding!