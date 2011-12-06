Following the success of Bridesmaids, rumors circulated that Kristen Wiig would be retiring from Saturday Night Live this spring -- not so, says the actress.

"I love the cast," the 38-year-old comic tells the December 2011/January 2012 issue of Paper. "We're like Melrose Place without the murder."

Wiig's Bridesmaids costar Maya Rudolph was impressed with her comedic capabilities from the start. "Kristen came to SNL knowing who she was, which I really envy," Rudolph says. "I was 27 when I got there, and not really fully formed, but she was an adult, and she immediately just sort of nailed it."

Though SNL's casting decisions aren't officially made until the end of the season, Wiig already has several projects in the works: She will reunite with Bridesmaids' Rudolph, Jon Hamm and Chris O'Dowd in the rom-com Friends With Kids (also starring Megan Fox), and she will play Darren Criss' older love interest in the dark comedy Imogene.

That's not all. "I'm writing something by myself that's not a comedy," Wiig tells Paper. "It's just a smaller indie movie, which is the sort of thing I actually gravitate towards. I just wrote a big chunk on a plane ride."

