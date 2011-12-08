Kristen Wiig is ready to rock with Fabrizio Moretti.

The Saturday Night Live comic and Bridesmaids star, 38, was spotted with the Strokes drummer, 31, at Monday's bash for the Black Keys' new album at the W Hotel in NYC.

"Kristen and Fabrizio were making out in a booth," an observe tells Us Weekly. "They were all over each other! They were definitely not discreet."

(The New York Post's Page Six also reported the siting at the W, noting the pair "were literally on op of each other."

She and Moretti (who dated Drew Barrymore for five years before splitting in 2007) were seen together again two nights later at a Wednesday party at Absolut House on Manhattan's Lower East Side, according to another witness.

Wiig was briefly married to actor Hayes Hargrove; as of May 2010, she was living with actor/filmmaker Brian Petsos.

