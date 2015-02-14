Kristen Bell takes vaccination seriously. In fact, she won’t let people touch her children if they’re anti-vaxxers. “When [daughter] Lincoln was born [in March 2013], the whooping cough epidemic was growing, and before she was 2 months old, we simply said [to friends], ‘You have to get a whooping cough vaccination if you are going to hold our baby,'” Bell tells The Hollywood Reporter. And the actress has the same policy with her new infant daughter Delta: “It’s a very simple logic: I believe in trusting doctors, not know-it-alls.”

The vaccination debate has intensified in recent weeks amid a measles outbreak and the continuing belief in certain corners than vaccination causes autism. The scientific community is virtually unanimous in its support of vaccination, but some parents have argued it’s their right not to vaccinate their children against their will.

Bell, of course, has also been very outspoken about another threat to her children: paparazzi attention. Along with her husband Dax Shepard, Bell launched the No Kids Policy last year to combat unwanted tabloid photographs of celebrity children. Their advocacy has forced a number of high-profile news outlets to stop buying invasive pictures from paparazzi cameramen. \