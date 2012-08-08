Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Welcome a Baby Boy!

By Wonderwall Editors

The same morning she gave birth to her first child with fiance Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari was gleefully tweeting about her happy news.

"We are thrilled to welcome Camden Jack Cutler into the world," she wrote Wednesday. "He was born this morning weighing 7 lbs 9 oz. Everyone is doing great!"

After overcoming setbacks in their relationship, Cavallari and her Chicago Bears quarterback beau called off their engagement in the spring of last year. But it wasn't long before they were back together -- and they announced they were engaged again that fall.

"We didn't break up because of love lost," the "Dancing With the Stars" and "Hills" alum told People last year. "We loved each other just as much as we always did when we weren't together."

Now that their baby carriage is full, does that mean a wedding is in the near future? Maybe not.

"We're talking about the possibility of having another kid right away and then getting married so we can have two kids close in age," Cavallari told Glamaholic magazine in March, adding that "it all depends on how the first one goes."

