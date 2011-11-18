Kristin Cavallari honored her promise to attend a Marine Corps Ball on Thursday night, accompanying a soldier to the Californian gala.

"The Hills" star arrived at the bash at Pechanga Casino and Resort in Temecula with Lance Corporal Jonathan Burkett, who invited her via Twitter.com in August .

He wrote, "Wanted to know if you want to go the the Marine Corps Ball with me in San Diego?"

Thrilled Cavallari accepted Burkett's invite just hours after he posted the message, and the star, who is dating American footballer Jay Cutler, turned up to the event in a floorlength silver gown and posed for photographs with the military man.

She told reporters, "I just thought, why not? It’s a nice way to say thank you for everything that he’s done for our country. Seeing the faces of the people fighting for our country, it just puts everything in perspective."

After the event Cavallari wrote on Twitter.com, "Had a great time at the marine ball."

Last weekend, Justin Timberlake accompanied Corporal Kelsey de Santis to a ball in Virginia after she asked him to be her date via YouTube.com.