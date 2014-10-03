Though she's known for her long blond locks, Kristin Cavallari has chopped off her tresses and debuted her new sassy bob on Instagram.

The "Fabulist" host teased her Insta followers on Oct. 2, 2014, with a shot of the 10 inches of hair she'd cut and tied together in a ponytail before debuting her look with a selfie a few hours later.

"Short hair don't care," she wrote of the cut that was crafted by hairstylist Chris McMillan, who maintains Jennifer Aniston's locks and Miley Cyrus' pixie 'do. Colorist Justin Anderson, who has worked with Kelly Osbourne and Emma Roberts, spiced up her blond mane.

Kristin was inspired to cut her hair by Britney Spears, who recently debuted a bob. "We're wildly obsessed with Britney Spears, so she sent me pictures back and forth of her new cut," Justin told People of how he and Kristin mapped out her new look.

The 27-year-old mother of two sons, Camden Jack and Jaxon Wyatt, with her football playing husband Jay Cutler, gave her new 'do its first red carpet spin at launch of her new jewelry line Emerald Duv Jewelry that evening, where she donned an enviable cobalt blue Jetset Diaries dress.

She even matched her ensemble with bright blue eye shadow. "Never thought I would do blue but I loved it."

How does Kristin like her new look? "She's loving it!" Anderson added to People. We can certainly tell. She was photographed strolling through Beverly Hills post-cut and didn't hesitate to run her fingers through her hair while flashing a big smile.

