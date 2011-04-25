Kristin Cavallari and Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler got engaged over the weekend, People reports.

RELATED: Trend Report: Bridesmaid Dresses

"He surprised her with a quick trip to Cabo [San Lucas] to ask her to marry him," a source tells the magazine.

RELATED: The 25 Most Unforgettable Pop Culture Weddings

Jay reportedly popped the question with the help of "a very big diamond," according to GossipCop, which has also confirmed the happy news.

The former "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach" star started dating Jay last fall. Earlier this year, she gushed to People, "I'm in love, and it's been great."

Cavallari's rep has not yet made an official comment.

Related stories on ETonline.com: Season 12's 'Dancing with the Stars' Scoreboard