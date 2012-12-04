New mom Kristin Cavallari is going all out to deck the halls for son Camden's very first Christmas.

Giving birth to Camden Jack in August, Hills alum Cavallari, 25, already knows which of her family's own traditions she'll pass down to her son with Chicago Bears quarterback fiance Jay Cutler, 29. "We always had the elves for seven days the week before Christmas," Cavallari told Us Weekly at the Dec. 4 launch of her shoe collection in New York City. "If you were bad, you'd get coal. If you were good, they'd leave a little something in your stocking, so I want to do that with Camden."

On the actual holiday, the family will visit both sets of Camden's grandparents. "We'll spend Christmas Eve night at Jay's parents' house and then we will go to my mom's house for Christmas dinner," Cavallari hints.

Calling every day with her son "so much fun," the new mom is starting to see his personality develop. "He is using his hands a lot, so he is grabbing onto rattles and he'll touch your face," she explains of her bubbly newborn. "He's making all kinds of noises."

With 2013 mere weeks away, the actress and newly-minted designer isn't worried about planning her trip down the aisle any time soon. In fact, she and fiance Cutler -- engaged since April 2011 -- have yet to even set a wedding date.

"We're talking about it. Things are just up in the air with the baby and deciding if we want another baby first or get married first," explains Cavallari. "Honestly, I already feel like we're married, so I'm not in any rush."

