Some expectant mothers don't want to know their baby's gender until they give birth: Not Kristin Cavallari!

"I'm dying to know! I don't know how people wait," she told Us Weekly at the Glamhouse.com Launch party (hosted by Perez Hilton) in L.A. Thursday. "I'm really excited!"

This will be the first child for Cavallari, 25, and her Chicago Bears quarterback fiance Jay Cutler, 28. "He's gonna be a great dad! He's so cute with kids," the Laguna Beach alum gushed. "He's good with my little dog, so he's gonna be really, really cute with kids!"

Before they begin building a nursery, Cavallari said they're "waiting to find out for sure if it's a boy or a girl." One thing is for certain, however: they won't be raising their child in the spotlight.

"This baby will not be around cameras," the MTV reality star told Us. "[We will not be raising our child] in L.A.!"

