Two months after getting engaged to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler for the second time, "The Hills" star Kristin Cavallari is pregnant, according to People magazine.

RELATED: Hilary Duff working well into pregnancy

"We are thrilled to announce we are expecting our first child together," they tell PEOPLE exclusively. "It's an amazing time in our life and we can't wait to meet the new addition to our growing family."

RELATED: Celebrity health habits

The couple called off an engagement in July 2011, but Cavallari, 25, and Cutler, 28, renewed their engagement in November, with the reality star tweeting "This time its official..Jay and I are engaged again."