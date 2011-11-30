From Us Weekly

The wedding's back on!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are engaged again. The 24-year-old reality star confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter, writing, "This time it's official. Jay and I are engaged again :)"

She was spotted Tuesday in West Hollywood with her 5.2-carat engagement ring back on. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant and Cutler called off their engagement in July, but the duo had been spotted packing on the PDA several times since.

Cutler, 28, came out to support the former "Hills" star on "DWTS" before she was the third contestant on the show to get the boot.

At the time, Cavallari wouldn't confirm whether she invited her ex to watch her strut to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love" on the show. And of the cameras constantly panning to Cutler? "Well, I have nothing to do with that," she said. "I don't direct where the camera goes."

According to one insider, Cavallari was "blindsided" by the split this summer. "Jay dumped her out of nowhere."

Just two weeks after calling off their engagement, Cavallari and Cutler made the proper etiquette move by returning their wedding gifts.

Earlier this month, one tabloid mag claimed that Cavallari was having an affair with Kourtney Kardashian's beau Scott Disick. "It's 100 percent not true," Cavallari said on The Billy Bush Show, adding that her ex-fiance "didn't believe [the report] for one second."

