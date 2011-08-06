Manners matter!

Just two weeks after they calling off their engagement, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are making the proper etiquette move by returning their wedding gifts.

"The Hills" alum, 24, and Chicago Bears quarterback, 28, sent out letters to alert their gift-givers, which Deadspin.com posted on Aug. 5.

"You are probably aware that our engagement was recently broken off," Cavallari and Cutler wrote in the typed-out letter. "Because of this, we have returned your gift to Crate and Barrel and you should receive a refund on your credit card. The kindness of your gift and note is greatly appreciated. Thank you so much for thinking of us!"

Unlike Kim Kardashian and Kris Humprhies, who registered for over-the-top items like $6,000 vases and a $38,400 silverware set, Cavallari and Cutler were modest. Items on the couple's registries included bakeware like $15 cake pans from Crate & Barrel and $50 Williams-Sonoma mixing bowls. No word, however, if the Williams-Sonoma $2,799 Shun Kaji 19-piece knife block set was fulfilled.

Cavallari and Cutler called it quits at the end of July after announcing their engagement back in April -- they dated for just eight months prior.

"They just had their engagement party [July 23] and then he decided he didn't want her anymore," an insider told Us Weekly on July 25. "She's upset. She was ready to marry him." A second source noted that Cavallari's "family and friends had a feeling [the split] was going to happen.

