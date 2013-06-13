She's a DIY kinda gal! In planning her June 8 wedding to Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari wanted to make sure every detail -- from head to toe -- was personalized. So the former Laguna Beach star did just that, even designing the $129.95 Chinese Laundry heels she wore to the nuptials in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Best celeb weddings of 2012

Sitting in a bedroom while getting ready, the blushing bride, clad in her gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown, showed off the beautiful ivory-colored satin 3 1/2 inch heels. The shoes, called "Love" on the Chinese Laundry website, feature a single sole ankle strap and a metal toe piece.

The shoes will be available on Cavallari's line for the company, Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari, in September. They're available for pre-order now on the Chinese Laundry website and in retail stores nationwide.

PHOTOS: Kristin's life as a mom

It's not the first time Cavallari, 26, has collaborated with Chinese Laundry -- she launched her own shoe line for the company in 2012.

The bride's shoes were just another perfect addition to her Southern-themed wedding, where 10-month-old Camden, her son with 30-year-old Cutler, served as ring bearer.

PHOTOS: Kristin's best bikini moments

"They looked incredibly happy and like they were having a great time," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "It was a fun, laid back wedding with lots of music and dancing."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Cavallari Models Monique Lhuillier Wedding Dress, Custom Shoes