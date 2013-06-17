When Kristin Cavallari and Olivia Wilde want to get an superstar glow on a budget without sacrificing a whole afternoon, they ditch the spa and instead head right to their kitchen! New mom Cavallari -- who recently married longtime boyfriend Jay Cutler with son Camden as their ring bearer -- uses papaya to indulge in an at-home facial. "Put half in a blender, then apply the mixture on your face for five minutes," Cavallari tells Us Weekly of the papain enzyme-enriched fruit. "It's really hydrating!"

Wilde, on the other hand, grabs tea bags from her pantry after a long hard day on set. Steeping the caffeine-packed sachets in water, the actress pops them on her peepers for a de-puffing treatment. "They work best cold," notes the star, engaged to Jason Sudeikis. When actress and mom Tia Mowry has had a long day, she uses ice cubes in the same way. "My makeup artist told me to rub an ice cube on my face at night -- it brings back the circulation in your face and tightens it up," Mowry explains. What to really calm skin down? Mowry suggests adding antioxidant-rich green tea or vitamin C-packed orange juice to the ice cubes. Sums up Mowry: "It helps bring your skin alive."

Read on for more celebrity DIY beauty treatments and tell Us your own in the comments section!

Ashley Madekwe: When the former Revenge star has an irritated scalp, she skips conditioner and rinses her roots with the household staple instead. "It is a cure-all for itchiness and flaking!" she tells Us.

Taraji P. Henson: Person of Interest's Henson conditions her hair with cocoa butter. "I put a dollop under my weave so that my natural hair stays moisturized," the actress tells Us of the pure nourisher.

Padma Lakshmi: "I make my own bath salts," explains the Top Chef hostess, who has gone the DIY route for 15 years. "I start out with simple Epsom salt, then I use Jojoba oil and put whatever essential oils I think I may need at that particular time. I've always made my own perfume and massage oil. It's like cooking!"

Selita Ebanks: "Whenever I get pimples, they leave a little blemish. My stepmom taught me that if you cut a lemon into thin slices, pour milk on it and let it curd, you can use the curd on your dark spots," explains the model. "It bleaches out the blemish. It's so light that you can actually put it on your whole face -- it moisturizes it."

Erin Heatherton: When the Victoria's Secret model lost her luggage while traveling in Los Angeles, she was left to her own devices as far as her beauty routine goes. "When my luggage was stolen and I had no products with me, my doctor told me the best thing to do is use yogurt and honey as a face mask," she tells Us. "The yogurt has lactic acid so it eats the dead skin cells and the honey is naturally healing. You can get yogurt and honey from [hotel] room service and it's really good."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Cavallari, Olivia Wilde Share Their Best DIY Beauty Tips