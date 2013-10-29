Kristin Cavallari pregnant with her second child

kristin cavallari pregnant second child jay cutler

WENN

Kristin Cavallari is pregnant with her second child.

The former "Hills" star and her football-star husband, Jay Cutler, confirmed the happy news to to E! Online, and she later tweeted about her excitement.

"Thank you for all the love!! We are so excited for Camden to be a big brother!" she posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Cavallari and Cutler are already parents to a son, Camden, who turned 1 in August.

Cavallari, who now works as a correspondent for E! News, wed the Chicago Bears quarterback in Tennessee in June.

