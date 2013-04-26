He's a heartbreaker-in-training -- and mommy knows it! Kristin Cavallari shared an adorable snapshot of son Camden, 8 month, via Twitter on Thursday, Apr. 25, and issued a fair warning to her fans and followers.

"Watch out ladies!" the former Hills star captioned the precious snapshot, which showed Camden grinning up at the camera in a tiny black-and-white baseball tee.

Cavallari, 26, and fiance Jay Cutler, 29, welcomed their son into the world last year on Aug. 8, and the former reality star has been basking in the glow of motherhood ever since.

"I was just surprised by myself about how natural it all came to me and how very at ease and calm I was with the whole thing," she told Us Weekly in October 2012. "I'm still me -- I still enjoy the same things and like the same things. I'm just an older, more mature version of myself."

"Where my life is heading is in such a great place," she continued. "I couldn't be happier. Having a baby is just so much fun!"

And having Camden in her life has forced Cavallari to reevaluate her priorities, she told Disfunkshion magazine in a recent interview. "It's all about him. I've turned down jobs that would have kept me in L.A. because I want to be there for him." The couple and their young son are currently based in Chicago, where Cutler is a quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

