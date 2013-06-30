Ciao bella! Former Hills star Kristin Cavallari shared adorable pictures from her honeymoon in Italy with Jay Cutler, whom she married June 8 in Nashville, Tenn.

In one picture posted on her Instagram page, the 26-year-old smiles next to her Chicago Bears quarterback hubby, wearing heels, a black belted mini skirt and a white tank, while Cutler puts his arm firmly around his new wife's teeny tiny waist. "Honeymoon," Cavallari captioned the photo, adding a heart.

In another picture, the newlyweds are seen kissing in front of a beautiful backdrop of water. Donning a fedora hat, the reality star looks relaxed and happy with Cutler, 30, by her side. Indeed, Cavallari seemed to be in good spirits, tweeting June 28 about their amazing honeymoon. "Just had the most amazing 2 weeks in Italy! My jeans are tight so u know it was a success ha," she wrote.

The two are parents to 10-month-old Camden, who served as ring bearer at their gorgeous Southern-themed wedding.

"It was a fun, laid back wedding with lots of music and dancing," an eyewitness told Us Weekly of the nuptials.

No doubt the couple are enjoying their time as Mr. and Mrs. Back in April, the blonde beauty told Us how excited she was to become Mrs. Jay Cutler. "I like having that extra sense of security that you're with your buddy for the rest of your life," she explained. "You know they're not going anywhere."

They were first engaged in April 2011, but briefly called it off in July 2011 before reconciling.

