There are hair extensions, and then there is what Kristin Cavallari is hawking. To be clear, we're not sure what to make of it.

The former "Laguna Beach" star took to Instagram on July 8 to show a photo of herself suddenly with bangs. Like, when did K Cav gets bangs? Well, she didn't.

Kristin is using her Instagram to pitch a new product aimed at women called "Secret Bangs," which is essentially a headband with hair attached to it in the shape of bangs.

"Wanted to change up my look today with bangs! They are attached to a headband to make it super easy," she wrote before encouraging her 1.3 million Instagram followers to check out the company's website.

Once one actually goes to the site, there's a video where Kristin explains the headband and shows you how to go from "daytime casual" to "nighttime glamorous." She shows you how to do a few more things with the product and basically says the product is hardly a one-trick pony(tail.)

The expectant mother looks beautiful (as usual) in the Instagram photo, but not all of her followers thought she looked "banging."

On the bright side, Kristin can literally look at this as a "hair today, gone tomorrow" situation.