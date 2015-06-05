Kristin Cavallari's pregnancy style is in full effect.

The former star of "The Hills" is showing off her preggo wardrobe now that her baby bump is just starting to show.

"Dressing for the bump now..its out and about!" she captioned an Instagram photo, adding that the wedges she's wearing are from her line -- always the businesswoman!

Kristin, only a few months into her latest pregnancy, still looks slender and in shape. In the social media photo, the sunglasses-donning reality star dresses in a black-and-white striped T-shirt under a long denim shirt, her black leggings are tucked into the brown wedge shoes she designed.

The wife or NFLer Jay Cutler is seen cradling her growing tummy in the photo.

Already the mommy to two sons, Camden, 2, and Jaxon, 1, Kristin announced her latest pregnancy in May on her new mobile application. Sharing a picture with her hands in a heart shape in front of her stomach, she stood in front of her two boys in a red wagon., "We're at it again! Thrilled to announce baby number 3 is on the way! The Cutler crew just keeps on growin'!" she wrote of the cute announcement.

Kristin and Jay have been married since June 2013.