Kristin Cavallari is making the most of her last days as an unmarried woman! At the Laguna Beach star's June 2 bridal shower (sponsored by Ciroc), Jay Cutler's 26-year-old fiancee was feted by friends at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Cavallari, who wore a Donna Mizani romper, was joined by a small group of her best gal pals, including Audra Griffis, Nicole Fox and Charlene Major. During the high tea-themed bash, the former Hills star wore a bridal sash and a faux-diamond tiara. Cavallari received gifts include fuzzy handcuffs and other fun honeymoon toys.

Guests sipped Ciroc cocktails and ate Gordon Ramsey's miniature savoy canapes and tea sandwiches (including smoked salmon and cucumber, egg and watercress, curried chicken and golden raisins, and ham and asparagus). The menu also included freshly baked scones (plain and blackcurrant devonshire cream and lemon curd) and a collection of cakes (including honey madeline, l'opera, apple crumble, lemon meringue and fresh fruit tart).

Cavallari shared several pictures from the event via Instagram. "Thanks for a fun wedding shower," she wrote in one caption.

At the 20th Annual Race to Erase MS event in L.A. May 4, Cavallari opened up to Us Weekly about her summer wedding to Chicago Bears quarterback Cutler, 30. "It's going to be about 150 people, so not huge," the shoe designer said. "I was never the girl who dreamt about my wedding or any of that stuff, but the wedding how we're planning is exactly what I wanted. I think it's going to be perfect for what we're doing."

According to the bride, Cutler helps out with certain wedding details "like food and music." Their 10-month-old son Camden will "be in it in some form," he added. "I just don't know how he's going to get down that aisle yet."

After calling off their engagement to the athlete in the summer of 2011 -- and reconnecting months later -- Cavallari is looking forward to married life. "I like having that extra sense of security that you're with your buddy for the rest of your life," she told Us. "You know they're not going anywhere."

