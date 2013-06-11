Kristin Cavallari is the belle of the ball in a Monique Lhuillier wedding gown. Plus, Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts her engagement ring and baby bump: See Us Weekly's top stories from Tuesday, June 11, in the roundup!

1. Kristin Cavallari Marries Jay Cutler: See Her Wedding Dress

Here comes the bride! Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari was the belle of the ball in a Monique Lhuillier gown at her Saturday, June 8, nuptials to Jay Cutler in Nashville. "It was a mellow wedding," a source told Us Weekly of the ceremony and reception.

2. Jennifer Love Hewitt: See Her Engagement Ring and Baby Bump!

Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant and engaged to her Client List costar Brian Hallisay -- and Us Weekly has the first pictures of the actress' diamond ring and tiny baby bump in its June 17 issue!

3. Kris Humphries Talks Kim Kardashian Divorce: "I'm Happy"

Now that their divorce has been finalized, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries can finally move on with their lives. And while the 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is prepping for the arrival of her firstborn daughter with boyfriend Kanye West, her 28-year-old NBA player ex is currently single -- happily so.

4. Lauren Conrad Opens Up About William Tell, Says She's Done Clubbing

Lauren Conrad has come a long way since her days as a high school senior on MTV's Laguna Beach. Appearing on the July 2013 cover of Marie Claire, the author and fashion designer talks candidly about her showbiz past and her relationship with William Tell, her boyfriend of 16 months.

5. Rachel Uchitel and Matt Hahn Getting Divorced

Rachel Uchitel's marriage to Matt Hahn is over. The San Fransisco party planner's insurance executive husband filed for divorce on Monday, June 10. According to TMZ, the former Penn State fullback cited "cruel and inhumane treatment" as the reason for their split.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Cavallari's Wedding Dress Reveal, Jennifer Love Hewitt's Engagement Ring: Today's Top Stories