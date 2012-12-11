If it looks like Honey Boo Boo and it talks like Honey Boo Boo, it's probably Honey Boo Boo -- or Kristin Chenoweth at the Dec. 10 American Country Awards in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Emmy-winning actress hit the stage to co-host the ACAs with country star Trace Adkins. As is usually the case with awards show hosts, Chenoweth donned several different outfits, one of which was a bedazzled pink pageant dress inspired by the frock made famous by TLC reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Completing the 44-year-old singer's transformation into the 7-year-old beauty queen? A curly blonde wig, a bottle of "Go Go juice," and Adkins, who, at 6-foot-6, made his 4-foot-11 co-host look convincingly like a pint-sized pageant princess.

Chenoweth didn't just look like the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, though -- she became her.

"My underpants is stuck up my butt!" the Oklahoma native yelled in an exaggerated Southern accent before snatching a bottle of soda from Adkins' hand and taking a big gulp.

"Kids are so precious, aren't they?" her co-host joked.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Chenoweth Dresses as Honey Boo Boo at American Country Awards