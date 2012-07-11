Actress Kristin Chenoweth was rushed to a New York hospital on Wednesday after being injured on the set of The Good Wife.

According to TMZ, Chenoweth, 43, was hit after a piece of lighting equipment collapsed from a large gust of wind on the Brooklyn set of the CBS show.

The actress reportedly fell to the ground and hit her head. Paramedics responded to a 911 call and treated her on set with a neck brace. The Tony-winning Broadway star was put on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital

A rep for the New York Fire told TMZ that Chenoweth was being treated for "minor injuries."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Chenoweth Hospitalized After Suffering Injury on The Good Wife Set