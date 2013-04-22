The lady doth protest too much. Kristin Chenoweth, the Broadway megastar and Good Wife actress who recently stripped down to a tiny string bikini for a photo shoot and confesses to weighing 88 pounds, keeps insisting she has a muffin top.

On Mar. 30, Chenoweth tweeted, "I just worked out. I hate exercise. How can one weigh 88 lbs and still have a muffin top? It's called coca-cola." Then, on Apr. 19, at the Lexus "Design Matters" event in NYC, the 44-year-old actress again maintained that she, indeed, has a belly.

She told Us Weekly at the event that people think she has a body issue because, despite her small size, she complains of extra flab in her midsection. "I get given a lot of grief because I’m petite and I go, 'Oh my gosh. I have a belly.' And people go, 'Are you high? Are you crazy? Do you have a problem?,' " says the 4-foot-11 actress. "I don’t have a problem. I’m a woman. I’m a woman. If I wear too tight jeans, I have a muffin top. If I eat dessert, I feel it. It doesn’t matter your size. It’s just how it is."

Judging from the bikini shot taken of her earlier this month in Mexico, though, she's keeping said muffin top in check. "I like to do the elliptical. I have a bad neck and so I can’t jog, so the elliptical saves my neck and back…. I try to do that 45 minutes, and then I do abs work."

The actress also spoke to Us about her body role models. "We all want to be somebody. I wouldn’t hate it if I had Halle Berry’s body. She’s slim but she’s in shape. You always want what you don’t have. I look at bodies like Nicole Kidman, who’s just a clothes hanger, and she just looks good always," says the Tony winner. "I always think Renee Zellweger looks beautiful. And they’re all tall and lean, so I guess I look at the women that are tall and I want that, but when I look at women that are petite like myself, I really enjoy the style and look of Nicole Richie. I just think she’s never too much."

