If so, the Broadway star isn't telling. At the Trevor Live event benefiting The Trevor Project in Hollywood Dec. 2, the 44-year-old "Hit and Run" actress played coy when E! News asked about her rumored romance with the former "Bachelor" star, 34.

"I'm single and loving it," Chenoweth giggled. "I'm dating. It's fun."

Earlier that day, TMZ posted a picture of two sharing a meal in a cafe near Pavelka's home in Highland Village, Texas.

Chenoweth previously dated actor Lane Garrison and producer/writer Aaron Sorkin. Pavelka, who first appeared as a contestant during the fifth season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," got engaged to Vienna Girardi during season 14 of "The Bachelor." They split in June 2010.

