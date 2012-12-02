Kristin Chenoweth plays coy when asked about Jake Pavelka dating rumors
Are Kristin Chenoweth and Jake Pavelka an item?
If so, the Broadway star isn't telling. At the Trevor Live event benefiting The Trevor Project in Hollywood Dec. 2, the 44-year-old "Hit and Run" actress played coy when E! News asked about her rumored romance with the former "Bachelor" star, 34.
PHOTOS: Stars dating much taller men
"I'm single and loving it," Chenoweth giggled. "I'm dating. It's fun."
PHOTOS: Jake Pavelka's cheesiest 'Bachelor' moments
Earlier that day, TMZ posted a picture of two sharing a meal in a cafe near Pavelka's home in Highland Village, Texas.
PHOTOS: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi's short-lived romance
Chenoweth previously dated actor Lane Garrison and producer/writer Aaron Sorkin. Pavelka, who first appeared as a contestant during the fifth season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," got engaged to Vienna Girardi during season 14 of "The Bachelor." They split in June 2010.
Tell Us: Do you think Kristin Chenoweth and Jake Pavelka make a cute couple?
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Chenoweth Plays Coy When Asked About Jake Pavelka Dating Rumors
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Hookup rumor du jour: Kristin Chenoweth cozying up to former 'Bachelor' star Jake Pavelka?
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 18 hours ago Find out what happened to the cast of 'Even Stevens'