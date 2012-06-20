New love in the city for Kristin Davis!

After weeks of speculation, the Sex and the City star, 47, and famed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin confirmed their rumored romance -- with a passionate kiss on the lips on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO series The Newsroom Wednesday night.

With plenty of cameras present to capture the moment, 51-year-old Sorkin (creator and executive producer of Newsroom) grabbed Davis and gave a long, lingering kiss. Davis, pretty in an A-line aquamarine dress and strappy stilettos, grabbed her new man by the shoulders.

"They are really happy," a source told E! News in late May. "They have actually known each other a while through mutual friends and would sometimes bump into one another at industry events, but it has only just turned into something more."

The Oscar-winning screenwriter divorced Julia Bingham back in 2005; they share daughter Roxy, 12. Never-married Davis adopted a baby girl, Gemma, last year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Davis, Aaron Sorkin Kiss on Red Carpet, Confirm Romance!